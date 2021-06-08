S&P/ASX 200 slips after touching a new record high

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) slipped 0.14% to 7,271.8 by 12.56 pm after the index touched a new record high of 7,315.6 at around 11am. The moves follow mixed signals from Wall Street overnight, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices falling, while the Nasdaq closed higher. In company news, rail freight operator Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) has affirmed its FY21 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) guidance between $870-$910 million. Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) has completed its retail shortfall book build as part of its capital raising to help fund the $797 million acquisition of a 49% stake in Trader Interactive. Fed tapering The US Federal Reserve is in the early stages of a campaign to ready markets for reducing its US$120 billion in monthly asset purchases to stimulate the economy. Fed officials in the past several weeks have indicated that the issue of tapering is likely to be discussed as soon as the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting next week, and the Fed may be on track to begin asset reductions later this year or early next year. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) (+20.00%), Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (+12.50%), Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) (+14.29%), Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (+10.34%), Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) (+8.00%) and Roots Sustainable Agricultural Techn Ltd (ASX:ROO) (+8.33%). Proactive news headlines: Maximus Resources has RC drill spinning to test Wattle Dam Gold Mine extension Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (FRA:M5F) has started a 1,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) resource extension and infill drilling program at the Wattle Dam Gold Mine, 24 kilometres from Kambalda, Western Australia’s premier gold and nickel mining district. White Rock Minerals' second drill rig begins at Red Mountain in central Alaska testing VMS targets White Rock Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) second of three diamond drill rigs has started drilling at the Red Mountain Project in central Alaska testing new VMS targets identified throughout the Red Mountain VMS and Last Chance VMS target areas. Southern Gold substantial shareholder Metal Tiger lifts interest to 19.12% Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) substantial shareholder Metal Tiger PLC (ASX:MTR) (LON:MTR), a prolific global resources sector investor, has lifted its interest in the South Korean focused explorer to 19.12%. St George Mining begins maiden 10,000-metre drilling campaign at Paterson Project St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has kicked off its maiden drilling campaign at the Paterson Project in WA's Paterson Province, "elephant country" for copper-gold discoveries. Golden Rim Resources geochemical sampling doubles Loreto porphyry copper target in Chile Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has released additional geochemical sample results from Loreto copper target at its Paguanta Project in northern Chile, which indicate the porphyry centre, a highly prospective copper target, is around 2.3 kilometres x 1 kilometres - or double the area suggested by previous sampling. Prospect Resources nears production from pilot plant at Arcadia Lithium Project Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) has completed around 92% of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope for its high purity petalite pilot plant at the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe.