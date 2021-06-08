Retailers shine a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands

NEW YORK (AP) — When Rose Ingleton launched her own namesake skincare line two years ago, she couldn't break into the big chains and was forced to use her own funds and get financial help from family and friends.



But things changed after the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last year. Ingleton, a Manhattan-based Black dermatologist with more than 20 years of experience, reconnected with beauty chain Sephora and now her products can be found on the retailer’s website as well as at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.



“There was this sudden awareness," Ingleton said. “I am now at the top food chain. I'm now getting ready to approach deeper pocket investors.”



As corporations continue to face a racial reckoning, the beauty industry is trying to address the criticism that it centers too many of its products around whiteness by pushing more items onto store shelves that better represent the diverse women they serve.



Retailers from Sephora to Walmart and Target have focused on increasing their offerings of Black-owned brands across all categories as a key strategy to combat racial bias. They're also developing entrepreneurship programs and trying to create a pipeline of new talent.



More than 20 companies including Sephora and most recently Ulta Beauty have signed onto a nationwide campaign called 15 Percent Pledge, which aims to have companies from all industries commit to at least 15% of their products on their shelves to Black-owned businesses — in line with the U.S. Black population.



Plenty more have not yet signed it, but some are forging their own path. Target, for instance, said it will be launching 50 Black-owned and Black-founded beauty brands as part of its broader commitment to add more than 500 Black-owned brands by the end of 2025.



Retailers can’t afford...