Lithium Australia director makes first share purchase with on-market transaction

Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) non-executive director Kristie Young has made her first purchase of shares in the company with an on-market transaction on June 4. Young acquired 100,000 ordinary shares for $0.1202 per share and total consideration of $12,020. Australian patent granted Last week the company was granted the Australian patent for its SiLeach® extraction technology for low-energy recovery of lithium from micas - potentially a shortcut in the production of lithium-ion batteries. The process can produce a range of lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium phosphate (Li3PO4) which is the shortest route to the production of lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries and is also advantageous from an environmental, social and governance perspective.