Millennial Money: Trial, error, and what I learned in my 20s

Your 20s are a time of self-exploration, finding your footing as an adult — and likely making some money mistakes.



To save you from learning the hard way — and pass on some knowledge as I enter my 30s — here are five money lessons from my past decade.



GET SERIOUS ABOUT GOALS



For several years, my main financial goal was to go out as much as I wanted and still have enough money left at the end of the month to cover rent.



Eventually, though, groggy mornings and paltry savings proved unfulfilling. My partner and I decided to set goals and plan for them. We wanted to buy a house, which meant moving to a less expensive city so we could build savings.



TIP: Know your passions to know your goals.



Sacramento, California, certified financial planner Pam Rodriguez suggests identifying what brings you joy, then crafting a financial plan to create more of those moments.



“Personal finance is a lot more emotional than it is a math equation,” Rodriguez says. “Even though the numbers have to add up, you’ll never take action unless you feel strongly about something.”



If you want to buy a house to host friends and family, for example, identify how much you’ll need for a down payment and closing costs, then work toward that savings goal over time.



FIGURE OUT A BUDGETING SYSTEM



For most of my 20s, my budgeting system was defined by the lack thereof. Eventually, I sucked it up and started tracking my spending. At first, I felt that I was slacking if I didn’t document where every penny went. But I quickly realized that keeping a simple budget was more my style.



TIP: Choose a budgeting system that reflects who you are.



If you’re a hyperanalytical person, a detailed budgeting spreadsheet might suit you. But if you’re more hands-off, a...