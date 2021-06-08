Water Tower Research releases schedule for its ClimateTech & Sustainable Investing Research Fireside Chats for the week of June 7-June 11

Water Tower Research has released the schedule for its ClimateTech & Sustainable Investing Research Fireside Chats for the week of June 7-June 11, 2021. The events and research are open for all investors to access. A complete listing of all Water Tower Research Fireside Chats can be found on the company's website at www.watertowrresearch.com WATCH: Water Tower Research highlights 'cleansed' energy groups that have repositioned post-bankruptcy The week's events are: Monday, June 7, at 1.00pm EDT CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) - CEO Zach Bradford will discuss the company's current operating environment and review recent events. To register investors can use the following link: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/content/cleanspark-ceo-zach-bradford-to-discuss-a-business-update-and-review-of-recent-events/ Tuesday, June 8, at 12.00pm EDT Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) - CFO Paul Dobson will be covering topics such as the acquisition landscape, the sales pipeline, the competitive environment, and its cost reduction progress. To register investors can use the following link: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/content/ballard-power-cfo-paul-dobson-covering-a-business-update-and-overview-2/ Thursday, June 10, at 2.00pm EDT Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) - Jeff Knap, VP of Business Development will be discussing B-TRAN Bi-Directional Power Switches and the market opportunity in electric vehicles and EV charging systems. To register investors can use the following link: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/content/wtr-fireside-chat-series-with-ideal-power-vp-of-business-development-jeff-knapp-looking-at-b-tran-applications-for-the-ev-market/ Thursday, June 10, at 3.00pm EDT Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) - CEO Don Young will provide a business update to the investment community and a discussion on the energy infrastructure market. Energy infrastructure presents a large addressable market opportunity for Aspen Aerogels and has been the primary use of the company's aerogel product. This conversation will explore the market in more detail and explain the underlying growth drivers. To register investors can use the following link: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/content/wtr-fireside-chat-series-with-aspen-aerogels-ceo-don-young-to-discuss-a-business-update-and-energy-infrastructure-market/ Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. It creates, delivers, and maintains the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. The company's foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. “Research for the Other 99%” opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement. Contact the author at jon.hopkins@proactiveinvestors.com