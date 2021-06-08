How a rare friendship grew into a successful partnership at this interior design company

There is no more intimate relationship than someone renovating your home while you’re still living in it, Natalie Officer says. She would know — after all, it’s how she met her close-friend-turned-business-partner Julie Metzinger. It was 2014 when Officer and Metzinger were introduced at an event. After the recent loss of her daughter, Edith, Metzinger had a special vision for a home renovation project and she knew Officer, principal designer at Natalie O Design, was the one who could expand…