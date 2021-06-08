How a rare friendship grew into a successful partnership at this interior design company
Published
There is no more intimate relationship than someone renovating your home while you’re still living in it, Natalie Officer says. She would know — after all, it’s how she met her close-friend-turned-business-partner Julie Metzinger. It was 2014 when Officer and Metzinger were introduced at an event. After the recent loss of her daughter, Edith, Metzinger had a special vision for a home renovation project and she knew Officer, principal designer at Natalie O Design, was the one who could expand…Full Article