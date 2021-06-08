Shree Minerals identifies gold targets at Bruce and prepares to drill

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) is gearing up for a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Bruce Gold Project in the Northern Territory after identifying priority drill targets. During the program, the explorer will double down on a series of priority drill targets that run along a gossanous quartz vein spanning more than 1.5 kilometres in length. Promisingly, historical sampling along the vein, conducted by the Northern Territory Geological Survey, has returned as much as 53 g/t gold. Shree undertook a site visit at the gold asset last month to conduct additional quartz vein mapping and take a closer look at the project’s namesake Bruce prospect. In the coming weeks, Shree will start planning its exploration program and seek approvals for an RC campaign. Sampling underway As it prepares to drill at the Bruce prospect, Shree conducted rock chip sampling to better define its future drill targets. So far, the ASX-listed explorer has collected 18 samples along the tenement’s mineralised trend, aiming to analyse gold and multi-element content. The samples have since been sent to the lab for assay and Shree will report on the results as they become available. Broadly, the Bruce prospect hosts a suite of gossanous and ferruginous quartz veins, which extend in an east-west direction. An aerial map of the Bruce Gold Prospect’s gossanous quartz veins. Historical work indicates the veins are between 1 and 2 metres thick and dip at a shallow angle to the north. All eyes to the east Promisingly, an eastern portion of a quartz vein, situated outside the boundary fence and access track, looks to be a single, well-defined vein that forms a low rubbly ridge. Mineralisation in this area could become the focus of the upcoming drilling program; historical work conducted in 2008 indicates fellow explorer Olympia Resources explored to the prospect’s west, where the mineralisation is poor. Now, with the intention for further exploration established, Shree will begin planning its RC campaign and create detailed maps of the prospect’s quartz veins. It will release further details on work at the Bruce Project as they come to light.