US Senate passes sweeping bill to counter China tech reach
Published
The historic $250bn bill saw divided parties unite to compete with China's technological ambitions.Full Article
Published
The historic $250bn bill saw divided parties unite to compete with China's technological ambitions.Full Article
The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to..
Senators voted 68-32 for a package that aims to increase semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence..