Shell to speed up energy transition plan after Dutch court ruling
Published
Oil group pledges to ‘rise to the challenge’ after ordered to cut net carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030Full Article
Published
Oil group pledges to ‘rise to the challenge’ after ordered to cut net carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030Full Article
Paris (AFP) June 2, 2021
Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change,..
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) boardroom upheaval continued on Wednesday as environmental activist fund Engine No.1 saw its..