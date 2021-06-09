Five things you need to know today, and an ode to summer birthdays

Good morning, Cincinnati. Happy Wednesday. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. New single-family home permits are at historical levels in the region, per the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati. The group said 1,300 single-family permits have been issued through April, compared to 977 in 2020. That’s a 33.1% increase and the highest year-to-date permit increase in more than a decade. Downtown-based Timber Bay Partners, a Cincinnati private…