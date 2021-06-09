Wells Fargo debuts new credit cards as 'a key step in transformation'

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) said Tuesday that its debut of a new portfolio of credit cards is part of the bank’s transformation in its recovery from its fake-accounts scandal. In July, the San Francisco-based bank will roll out the first in a suite of new card offerings with the introduction of its Active Cash card. “Today is a key step in Wells Fargo’s transformation journey as we announce a new portfolio of industry-leading credit cards, and a new vision for growth for an important part…