Pfizer vaccine trials expand to kids younger than 12 years old

The next phase of Pfizer’s vaccination trials is now underway, testing the vaccine’s effectiveness in children ages 5-11 years old. Within the next several weeks, the trials will expand to include children as young as 6 months old. “Today marks an important next step in our efforts to understand the safety and immune response of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Bill Gruber in an email statement to 5 On Your Side. Gruber is the senior vice president of clinical research and development at…