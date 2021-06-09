For new Great America water park's general manager, details matter — even the color of garbage cans

For Barb Granter, the details matter. In planning out South Bay Shores, California Great America's $30 million reimagined waterpark, the park's new general manager wanted to make sure the theme park got everything right. She and her team thought a lot about the water park's theme, created a backstory and scrutinized everything from its logo to the colors of its garbage cans. Granter — who built a career around amusement parks and entertainment venues, including stints at Canada's Wonderland,…