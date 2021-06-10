GM delivers affordable luxury with Corvette Stingray

DETROIT (AP) — What would you splurge on if you won the lottery? Most people have a dream car or two on their list, but alas, most people never win the lottery.



General Motors has unveiled a luxury sports car that is competitive with its more exotic (read: expensive) counterparts but isn't completely out of reach for drivers looking for some flash.



The 2022 IMSA GTLM Championship Edition Stingray was revealed Wednesday less than three miles from GM headquarters. MacArthur Bridge was closed briefly so a quartet of mid-engine Corvette C8.R's could cross the swirling Detroit River and enter the Raceway at Belle Isle.



The cars were piloted by Corvette Racing drivers Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Antonio Garcia, who normally would be in France this weekend for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. With Le Mans rescheduled to August, the conflict that had prevented Corvette from competing at Belle Isle had been eliminated and the two-car program will race Saturday in GM's backyard for the first time since 2008, hitting the track right after IndyCar's doubleheader opener.



The Stingray is a supercar with a base price starting at $62,195. The IMSA GTLM Championship Edition starts at $87,085 for the coupe and $94,085 for the convertible — still a reasonable price point for a car fanatic who wants to own a vehicle that resembles the Corvette C8.R race cars and is in the same class as a more expensive Ferrari or McLaren.



“It's combining supercars with more attainability,” Harlan Charles, product manager of Chevrolet Corvette, told The Associated Press. “Not that it's inexpensive, but it's to the point where anybody who works can save up and it is attainable someday.



“Only we can do a car like this because Corvette, being an attainable car, we’ve applied that to the...