She applied for SBA PPP loan forgiveness. A typo cost her $12,000.

A typo cost her $12,000. A small-business owner in the health-care industry — who asked that she not be identified for fear it would affect her business — had gotten a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan for more than $13,000 in April 2020, and when it came time for her to apply for forgiveness earlier this year, she thought she was set. She had spent all the money on payroll and navigated Fifth Third Bank's forgiveness application. But when the SBA reimbursed her…