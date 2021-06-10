Man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron sentenced to 4 months in prison
Published
Investigators found a copy of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" in the man's home, the BBC reported on Wednesday.Full Article
A French court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping President Macron in the face.Damien Tarel was..
Prosecutors called Thursday for a 18-month jail sentence for a man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face..