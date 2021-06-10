Fintech startup Now, co-founded by Stacey Abrams, raises $9.5M to scale platform

Political leader Stacey Abrams and Atlanta entrepreneur Lara O'Connor Hodgson wanted to make business-to-business payments as easy and fast as swiping a credit card. Now they have $9.5 million to grow that vision. Financial technology startup Now Corp. allows businesses that work with other businesses to receive immediate payments while their clients can still choose to pay their invoices within a 30- to 90-day window. Now earns revenue from percentage fees. Virgo Investment Group led the…