With 14880 new cases, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. increased to 34,275,783. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 13,412. 424 new deaths reported on Thursday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 614,007. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 387. California reported the most number of cases -1039, while most deaths - 37 - were recorded in Georgia. A t