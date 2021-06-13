Federal judge dismisses lawsuit from Houston Methodist employees over Covid-19 vaccine requirement

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners from KHOU 11. Click here to read KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — A federal judge on Saturday, June 12, dismissed a lawsuit by Houston Methodist Hospital employees who were suing the hospital over its Covid-19 vaccine requirement. The lawsuit, brought by nurse Jennifer Bridges and 116 other employees, alleged that requiring employees to take the Covid-19 vaccine is forcing them to participate in a clinical trial. They said it's experimental and shouldn't…