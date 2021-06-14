A US special forces veteran and his son have admitted illegally helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges, according to a Tokyo-based news agency.Full Article
Carlos Ghosn escape: Special forces veteran and son admit role in Japan flight
