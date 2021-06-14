St. Pete man indicted for defrauding investors out of $1.8 million

A St. Petersburg man has been indicted for his involvement in an investment scheme, according to the Department of Justice for the Middle District of Florida. Thomas Coehlo, formerly Thomas Jurewicz, is accused of using a ticket reselling scheme to dupe investors out of their money, collecting more than $1.8 million through the scheme. According to the indictment, Coehlo allegedly told investors he would purchase tickets for events that would be sold to a third party for a profit; the investors…