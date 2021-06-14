What Acosta's acquisition of The Core Group means for the food service industry
Published
Jacksonville-based sales and marketing company Acosta's acquisition of food service sales agency The Core Group will allow the company to address changing consumer needs in post-pandemic environment, the CEOs of both companies told the Business Journal. The company created from the merger, Core Foodservice, will address challenges that include changing consumer behavior and higher expectations, said John Goodman, who founded The Core Group and will lead the new entity. "(The pandemic) gave us…Full Article