A digital marketing firm has named a former TiVo exec as its new CEO

Digital marketing company Conversion Logix named Sarah Gaeta, Bay Area-based executive, as its new CEO Wednesday. Gaeta has experience at a variety of big-name companies, including TiVo Corp. and Adobe Systems. She has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the software industry, Conversion Logix said. "We are thrilled to have Sarah lead our team forward. With proven success in transforming and growing SaaS (software-as-a-service) businesses, Sarah brings a rich history of success identifying…