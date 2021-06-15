Business of Pride: Tami Montgomery of DRUS Place

Owner/DRUS Place Pronouns: she Tami Montgomery has been managing other people’s businesses since she was 19 years old and has “experienced a variety of industries as a problem- and process-solver.” The Paragould, Arkansas, native has lived in Memphis since the early 1990s. Her first job in the bar business “started the day I bought this bar,” Montgomery said of DRUS Place, which she has owned for 13 years. “I knew absolutely nothing about owning and operating a bar and really can’t…