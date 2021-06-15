Seattle-based Windermere lists Robert Redford's Horse Whisperer Ranch in Utah for $4.9M

Just in case you want a working horse ranch, iconic actor Robert Redford is selling his — the 30-acre Horse Whisperer Ranch, named for his 1998 movie “The Horse Whisperer.” Redford bought the Utah property in 1996 as a winter grazing area and home for many of his beloved horses. It also served as a base for his family’s horse program and running clinics. Windermere Utah’s Jaisa Bishop has the $4.9 million listing, which just published Monday, June 14. It's co-listed with Compass's…