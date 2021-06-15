Millennial Money: It’s time for better employee benefits

Vaccination rates are climbing and employers are rolling out back-to-office, back-to-normal plans. But some employees may want a new normal — one that includes flexible scheduling and benefits that align with their needs and values.



“Expectations have changed. They were already changing, but with COVID-19, the how and where and why we work have all been transformed,” says Erika Illiano , a principal at Strategic Benefit Advisors, a member company of Brown & Brown Insurance.



Social justice issues amplified over the past year have also prompted some people to expect more from their employers.



“We are all, as human beings, more acutely aware of the world that we live in. That is absolutely spilling over into the workplace and impacting our expectations of what corporate citizenship looks like. Benefits are a part of that,” Illiano says.



PUSHING FOR CHANGE



Health insurance, paid vacation and retirement tools should be the baseline, not the bar, for employer-provided benefits. Employees want benefits that meet their needs, not the needs of previous generations.



Benefits that reflect the times include tuition stipends, student loan repayment assistance, remote work, mental health resources and other wellness benefits.



Any offerings also need to be viewed through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, Illiano says.



“Millennials more than any other generation in the workforce, they expect it,” she says. “If you’re designing a medical/leave program that’s inclusive, ask yourself: Is your paternity leave as long as your maternity leave? If not, why? Are you offering leave to just birth parents? What about domestic partners? Adoptive parents?”



If you need more from your employer’s benefits, you can and should ask for...