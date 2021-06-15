LeanLife Health tags in a financial advisor as it progresses in the North American beverage market

LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTCQB:LNLHF) (FRA:LL1) announced that it has hired capital markets expert Daniel Cruz, a veteran of the beverage industry, as a financial advisor. Cruz will lead the company’s financing and financial planning, as well as treasury and debt management as it moves forward with its branded energy drinks and Omega-3 products. Cruz has a background working with beverage companies, including Russell Breweries, which went public on the Canadian Securities Exchange in 2005. He also worked closely with Russell Beer, raising funds for the company over a ten-year period. Russel Beer collaborated with the Canadian Football league and athletes of the BC Lions to launch Lions Lager. READ: LeanLife Health enters into agency agreement with ex-heavyweight boxer and marketing guru Bill Corrigan "I see tremendous growth potential with the proven brand of Mike Tyson and his drink Iron Energy,” Cruz said in a statement. “LeanLife is the exclusive distributor of Iron Energy for North America, and the product is also currently available in more than 50 countries. This international presence brings great potential, and I am excited to be able to assist in the further growth of LeanLife." Cruz will receive 300,000 shares of the company as an inducement and for present contributions, the company said. LeanLife also announced plans to grant 3.2 million stock options to consultants at a rate of $0.08 per share for periods of up to three years. “Daniel's extensive experience in global finance and operations, as well as his track record of financing companies such as ours, will be critical as we continue to grow and expand our markets,” CEO Stan Lis said. “On behalf of the entire LeanLife team, I welcome Daniel and look forward to his contributions." Based in Vancouver, LeanLife is the exclusive distributor of Iron Energy. The FoodCare Group, the supplier and maker of Iron Energy, is a market leader in Poland’s energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. LeanLife believes Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers. The annual market value of the combined US and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at more than US$14 billion. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel