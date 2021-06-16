California's virus reopening met with cheers and caution

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cable car bells clanged, Minions danced and restaurant patrons sipped their drinks indoors on a scorching day as California fully reopened its economy after 15 months of coronavirus restrictions.



From the wine country to Disneyland, restaurants and other businesses threw open their doors wide on Tuesday and many allowed fully vaccinated customers to throw away their masks as the state ended its color-coded COVID-19 restriction tiers amid a plunge in infections and rising vaccination rates.



“California has turned the page. Let us all celebrate this remarkable milestone,” an exuberant and mask-less Gov. Gavin Newsom declared from an outdoor stage at Universal Studios Hollywood, where he hosted a game show-style selection of 10 residents to receive $1.5 million apiece, just for getting vaccinated. “Today is a day to reconnect with strangers, loved ones, family members. Give people hugs.”



Life-sized Minions, Avengers and other movie mascots danced and cheered during festivities.



California was the first state in the country to order a coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 and is among the last to fully reopen after battling a fall and winter COVID-19 surge that saw hundreds dying every day.



Newsom pointed to the more than 40 million doses of vaccine administered — to more than 70% of the state’s adults — and the resulting plunge in cases as the reason for the reopening. California currently has one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, below 1%.



The state ended rules on physical distancing or capacity limits at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, museums, amusement parks, stadiums or anywhere else.



Masks are no longer mandated for vaccinated people in most settings, though businesses and counties can still require them and other restrictions. Many...