Edmunds: How to pick the right axle ratio for your truck

There are a number of design choices to consider when you’re shopping for a full-size pickup truck. Some are common elements such as bed length, cab size, engine and trim level. But there’s another less well-known purchase decision that’s also important if you plan on towing with your truck: its axle ratio.



Understanding what an axle ratio is and which axle ratio is right for you will improve the driving experience in your next truck and give you enough capability to tow whatever trailer you’ve got in mind. Edmunds’ experts put together a guide to answer the most pertinent questions.



WHAT IS AN AXLE RATIO?



The term refers to the gears in the truck’s differential, which is the fixed mechanical gearing that links the rear axle to the driveshaft and then the engine. The numbers relate to the number of times the driveshaft has to rotate to make the driven wheels make a full rotation. It’s written out with the driveshaft rotation first and then the wheel rotation, the latter of which is always 1. So, for example, you could see a truck’s axle ratio expressed as 3.21:1 or just 3.21.



A full-size truck will typically have a few different available ratios, although the specific numbers can vary depending on the truck and manufacturer. A particular truck configuration will have a standard axle ratio that it comes with, plus a few extra ratios that are available as options.



For example, consider a 2021 Ram 1500 crew cab in the Laramie trim level. It comes standard with a 3.21 ratio and offers optional 3.55 and 3.92 ratios.



WHAT DOES IT DO FOR TOWING?



Let’s say you’re shopping for that Ram 1500 crew cab with rear-wheel drive and the 5-foot-7-inch bed length. In that layout, in the base Tradesman trim with the optional V6 turbodiesel engine, the Ram has a standard 3.21 axle ratio...