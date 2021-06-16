Business development firm Hello Alice raises $21M Series B

Houston-based Hello Alice, a platform that connects small-business owners to capital and other resources, raised a $21 million round. The Series B raise was led by QED Investors, Hello Alice announced June 14. The round also saw participation from Backstage Capital, Green Book Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners and How Women Invest. "We are thrilled to have a cap table as diverse as the business owners we serve," said Carolyn Rodz, co-founder and CEO of Hello Alice. "Our investors are leaders…