Vicinity Motor to use Danfoss Editron drivetrain systems in its medium duty Vicinity Lightning EV buses

Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) has partnered with Danfoss Editron to utilize its drivetrain systems in the medium-duty, fully electric Vicinity Lightning EV bus. Vicinity said Danfoss Editron specializes in hybrid and electric drivetrain systems for the marine, off-highway, and on-highway markets. A business division of Danfoss A/S, it develops and manufactures high-performance power systems for heavy-duty vehicles, machines, and marine vessels based on its unique synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet and inverter propulsion system technology. READ: Vicinity Motor receives C$6M initial order from Calgary Transit for Vicinity Lightning EV buses Vicinity said the systems feature a Buy America Compliant 220 kilowatt (kW) motor with an Eaton multi-speed transmission. They are also fitted with a digital AVIONICS controller and inverter to enable the intelligent management of all the vehicle's operations. Also, weighing only 85 kilograms (kg), the company said the drivetrain systems are significantly lighter in weight than other electric drivetrains on the market, which can weigh as much as 500kg. Vicinity added that the drivetrains are manufactured in Danfoss Editron's Colorado plant and the Vicinity Lightning product will be assembled in its Washington State manufacturing facility. "The EDITRON drivetrain and the expert team at Danfoss Editron are an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand the breadth of our EV product suite,” said Vicinity CEO William Trainer in a statement “We have issued a purchase order for 300 of the company's drivetrain systems to guarantee supply for our customers through 2022. We look forward to continue working with the team at Danfoss Editron to build a globally competitive, cost-effective vehicle for our customers." Cliff Stokes Jr, senior sales manager at Danfoss Editron, added: "Our commercial bus drivetrain has over 10 million miles on the road and is in use by commercial vehicle OEMs in North America, South America, Europe, China and India. It has been specifically developed to deliver high levels of torque efficiently at a wide range of rotational speeds, helping to maximize vehicle efficiency. We're thrilled to add Vicinity Motor Corp and its promising electric bus program as another key customer in North America." Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham