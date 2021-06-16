Marble Financial inks licensing deal to provide MyMarble to Nuborrow users going through the mortgage process

Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0), an artificial intelligence-driven fintech company working to help Canadians build a better financial future, has announced a licensing agreement with Nuborrow, a home loan company with an aligned mission of making the mortgage process cheaper and easier to navigate. The application programming interface (API) agreement will provide Nuborrow users access to the Marble Platform of practical financial wellness programs and guidance through MyMarble’s new API integration business solution. The integration is expected to go live next month and will provide the company with a mass-scale revenue stream. Marble will receive compensation from Nuborrow for new customers that engage with the co-branded API solution, the company said. READ: Marble Financial subsidiary Inverite Verification teams up with PowerSports to help Canadians access recreational vehicle financing MyMarble's API will offer Canadian businesses a new turnkey marketing, education and product solution for consumers looking to execute on future business through Marble’s financial fitness platform. “As more Canadians embrace a goal-driven financial approach, we expect to see a growing demand in our next-generation technology that prescribes a practical path for Canadians to achieve them efficiently and sustain them,” Marble CEO Jim Chan said in a statement. “We’ve seen a growing trend in motivated Canadian consumers facing challenges trying to access their personal data to better understand their finances and have the confidence they are making the right financial decisions. Our new API will aim to not only empower Canadians but also provide businesses like Nuborrow with an all-encompassing and improved customer experience.” MyMarble will serve as a complementary technology that works in conjunction with Nuborrow's New Home Equity Loan to improve its customers' financial health, saving thousands of dollars each year in interest rate fees and improving the overall brand experience and customer loyalty, the company said. The MyMarble API will be accessible to Nuborrow members through its online application system. “We’ve worked with over 15,000 clients in seven short years and discovered that 98% are concerned about their overall credit health,” Nuborrow President Adam Ross said. “This is why our relationship with Marble is so exciting for us; we now can offer real-time credit tools, education and help our clients boost their credit scores. We decided that now was the right time to develop a partnership with a new range of services to respond to our clients’ true needs.” Separately, Marble also announced the appointment of Doug Tanner to VP of business and corporate development. Tanner has won multiple sales awards in his career and created sales training programs that have been implemented within multiple channels and facilities across Canada. The VP also weighed in on the Nuborrow agreement. “We are extremely excited to be debuting our API solution with Nuborrow, one of Canada’s leaders in the mortgage marketplace,” Tanner said. “Like Marble, they have a fantastic brand reputation and share our belief in Canadian’s access to the best solution in order to improve their overall financial health.” Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel