Baltimore City to lift Covid-19 state of emergency, mask mandate on July 1

Baltimore City will lift its state of emergency and all related restrictions — including its indoor mask mandate — on July 1, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday. Scott's announcement puts Baltimore City in line with a similar declaration by Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday that Maryland's Covid-19 state of emergency will end on July 1. Hogan lifted Maryland's mask mandate in mid-May but Scott has kept the city's indoor mask mandate in place and had previously said he would not lift the mandate…