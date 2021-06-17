Predictive Discovery intercepts broad gold zones in resource drill-out at Bankan Creek and NE Bankan

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has received further encouraging results from Bankan Gold Project in Guinea with eight reverse circulation (RC) holes and one diamond drill (DD) hole for a total of 1,182 metres producing broad mineralised intersections. Shallow RC drilling at Bankan Creek has added potential higher grade near-surface resource ounces to an emerging, significant satellite deposit, including: 36 metres at 3.1 g/t gold from 14 metres (to EOH), including 2 metres at 17.5 g/t from 41 metres; 45 metres at 2.0 g/t from 11 metres; and 15 metres at 1.2 g/t from 10 metres, and 17 metres at 1.3 g/t from 49 metres. These results confirm earlier intercepts and reinforce the company’s belief that this prospect will contribute significantly to the planned maiden resource estimate. Step-out diamond drilling at NE Bankan continues to increase the central gold mineralised zone at depth, with further very broad, good grade gold intercepted in the deepest hole so far. Results include: 44 metres at 2 g/t from 310 metres; 9 metres at 1.3 g/t from 357 metres; and 6 metres at 2.5 g/t from 448 metres, including 2 metres at 6.2 g/t from 452 metres (to EOH). “Great start to resource drill-out” The company is undertaking the infill drilling in preparation for the planned maiden resource estimate on both the NE Bankan and Bankan Creek deposits. PDI managing director Paul Roberts said: “To intersect significant broad zones of good-grade gold from infill and step-out holes at Bankan Creek is a great start to the resource drill-out on that prospect. “Over at NE Bankan, the excellent new DD result has given us the deepest intercept so far, confirming that the mineralised system continues with good widths and grades to at least 300 metres below surface. “Results of the remaining step out holes testing to similar depths beneath the centre of the gold deposit are now keenly awaited.” NE Bankan Cross section 1174940N showing new DD hole BNERD0074 (red result labels). Estimate expected in September quarter All of the planned (initial) resource holes at NE Bankan have now been completed. The maiden resource estimate remains on track for completion in the September quarter. Roberts said: “The Bankan Creek diamond drilling program is now expected to be completed in early July. “Beyond this, drilling will continue right through the rainy season with at least one multipurpose rig to test for extensions to the known gold deposits and to explore the new targets being regularly identified by ongoing power auger drilling.”