Bellevue Gold enhances legal and corporate skillset as it closes in on gold production

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL has appointed highly experienced commercial lawyer Amber Stanton as general counsel and joint company secretary effective from July 26, 2021. Stanton brings a wealth of experience in law, corporate governance and mining industry M&A, further strengthening Bellevue’s executive management team as the company prepares for the transition to being a significant Australian gold producer. Extensive experience She has more than 19 years of legal, commercial, strategic and corporate governance experience and most recently was general counsel and company secretary at Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) and was previously a partner in two international law firms. During this time, she played key roles in an extensive range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and capital market raisings, and provided advice on mining law, corporate governance and general corporate and commercial matters. “Skills and experience invaluable” Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons said Stanton’s skills and experience would be invaluable as the company made the transition to being a major Australian gold producer at its Bellevue Gold Project. He said “We are delighted that Amber has joined the Bellevue team. “She has a wealth of experience in areas which will be increasingly vital to our company as we close in on our goal of being a significant WA gold producer.” Businesswoman award Stanton won the 2011 WA Telstra Business Woman of the Year Award in the private & corporate sector category. Following the appointment, Michael Naylor has resigned as joint company secretary effective July 26, 2021, but remains an executive director and chief financial officer. Maddison Cramer remains joint company secretary.