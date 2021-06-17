Kin Mining turning to regional gold, nickel sulphide targets after fourth phase Cardinia Gold Project campaign

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is turning its focus to regional exploration targets after a major fourth phase drilling campaign at its wholly-owned Cardinia Gold Project. Four prospects will undergo follow-up exploration following completion of Kin's phase four drilling program at the 1.23-million-ounce gold play in Western Australia. The Mount Flora and Axford prospects will each undergo further reverse circulation (RC) or aircore (AC) drilling, while work at the Randwick and Murrin prospects will entail auger and soil geochemistry programs. Additionally, the explorer has planned a reverse circulation and diamond drilling campaign at the highly prospective Mt Fouracre nickel target, 60 kilometres northwest of Leonora. Ultimately, Kin hopes to test a range of exploration targets outside its wider tenement package in the hopes it could lead to more discoveries beyond Cardinia’s borders. Mount Flora Earlier this year, Kin completed a 269-hole, 10,116-metre AC exploration campaign at the Mount Flora prospect. A particular highlight from the program included a 22-metre hit, intersecting 8.96 g/t gold from 24 metres. Now, Kin has identified mineralisation in three different zones across the prospect. It will conduct RC drilling over the high-grade AC intersections next month. Axford The ASX-listed gold explorer also has plans to follow up strong aircore results from the Axford prospect, which is located in the Iron King Project. The gold play, which contains the historically mined Iron King open pit, produced around 20,000 tonnes at 9 g/t gold for 5,600 gold ounces. An 11,425-metre AC campaign was executed over the Axford prospect in late 2020, returning a suite of strong intersections. Kin will follow up with further AC lines to infill at the prospect, with an initial RC program slated for the September quarter. Randwick To date, Kin has identified several gold targets within the Randwick tenement group. Targets have been identified based on historical workings because only limited modern exploration has taken place so far. The ASX-lister will embark on a systematic exploration campaign at the tenements in the coming quarter, starting with an auger and soil geochemical program. Murrin As with the Randwick prospect, Kin has identified a suite of gold targets based on historical exploration. With only a limited modern campaign conducted to date, the explorer intends to commence work with an auger and soil geochemical program. Broadly speaking, the upcoming exploration program will evaluate the Murrin prospect’s prospectivity for follow-up drilling campaigns. Mt Fouracre In tandem with exploration at the four regional gold targets, Kin has also turned its focus to the Mt Fouracre Project, a nickel sulphide target to the northeast of the Iron King Project. The project boasts a suite of historical work, which Kin reviewed with a moving-loop electromagnetics survey. Promisingly, the program identified a strongly conductive target, positioned just below the base of the project’s Mt Clifford ultramafic unit on the tenement’s western side. Now, the explorer has planned an initial RC and diamond drilling program to test the source of the conductive anomaly mid next month, once a diamond rig returns to the Cardinia gold project.