PNX Metals enhances board skillset through two director appointments

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has strengthened its board with the appointment of Frank Bierlein and Richard Willson as non-executive directors of the company effective today. The appointments follow an ongoing review of the company’s board structure in consultation with its major shareholder to ensure board skills are aligned with the strategic direction of the company. “Increasing skills and experience” PNX chairman Graham Ascough said: “On behalf of my fellow directors and management, I welcome Frank and Richard to the board. “The company has taken this opportunity to increase the skills and experience on the board as we advance the Fountain Head and Hayes Creek projects towards development. “Given the wealth of experience and knowledge that Frank and Richard have in both exploration and financing, respectively, I am confident that they will make a significant contribution to the future success of the company.” Frank Bierlein’s experience Dr Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. He has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining Co Ltd, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC, and consulted for Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport-McMoRan and the International Atomic Energy Agency. The new PNX director was engaged as a non-executive director of Gold Australia Pty Ltd from 2015 to 2019 and chaired the advisory board of a Luxemburg-based private equity fund between 2014 and 2021. He has worked in all six continents spanning multiple commodities and has published and co-authored more than 130 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Bierlein, a PhD (Geology) from the University of Melbourne, is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and also a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits. About Richard Willson Willson is an experienced, non-executive director, company secretary and CFO with more than 20 years’ experience with publicly listed and private companies. A Bachelor of Accounting from the University of South Australia, Wilson, is a fellow of CPA Australia and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a non-executive director of Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT), AusTin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW), Thomson Resources Limited (ASX:TMZ), 8IP Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:8EC), Unity Housing Company Ltd and Variety SA; and company secretary of several ASX listed companies. Willson is the chairman of the audit committee of Titomic, AusTin Mining, 8IP Emerging and Unity Housing and is also the chairman of the remuneration & nomination committee of Titomic.