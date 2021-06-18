Montem Resources halted pending release of Joint Review Panel report for Grassy Mountain Coal Project

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX pending an announcement concerning the release of the Joint Review Panel report for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project. The halt will remain in place until the start of regular trading on Tuesday, June 22, or until an announcement is released to the market. Tent Mountain Mine Earlier this month, the company announced that Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has published the final Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Tent Mountain Mine Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The TOR is consistent with the company’s expectation for coal projects in Alberta, covering the assessment of key environmental elements, historical resources, traditional ecological knowledge and land use of Indigenous People, public health and safety, socio-economics, mitigation measures, residual impacts, and monitoring. The company is targeting production from the Tent Mountain Mine in 2023 following project approval.