Actress Sharon Stone named to Phoenix-based health care foundation board

Award-winning actress Sharon Stone was named to the board of trustees of the Phoenix-based Barrow Neurological Foundation. According to the announcement, Stone, who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that led to a massive stroke in 2001, credits Barrow's president and CEO and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr. Michael Lawton, with saving her life. “The majority of people who go through what happened to me do not survive, let alone recover. I’m able to be here today walking and talking…