23andMe just went public. It's also put its Sunnyvale headquarters up for sublease

23andMe Inc. made a big splash when it went public Thursday. Much more quietly, the consumer genetics pioneer is simultaneously trying to shed its Sunnyvale headquarters. The company — which made its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday after merging with a "blank check" entity — is marketing its nearly 155,000-square-foot home base for sublease, spokesman Andy Kill confirmed. Kill didn't answer questions about why 23andMe is attempting to sublease out its Sunnyvale office building or if it plans…