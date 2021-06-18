Tampa Bay Wave's latest TechDiversity cohort boosts national presence

The Tampa Bay Wave has always offered its services to startups beyond the Sunshine State, and its newest crop of companies shows the program is getting national attention. The TechDiversity cohort was launched in 2018 and is sponsored by The Nielsen Foundation. Applicants must be 51% owned, controlled and operated by a woman, minority, LGBTQ, veteran or disabled person or persons. Among the 15 startups in the latest cohort, seven have women founders, four have Asian/ Pacific Islander founders…