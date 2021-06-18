Scottish Fans Take Over London Ahead of England Match
Scottish fans took over London's Leicester Square, Friday, June 18, ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 match with England at Wembley. (Reuters)Full Article
Naughty Scots reveal what’s under their kilts before big match with England in London
Hundreds of Scottish football fans draped in flags and equipped with flares took over London's Leicester Square.