Life sciences corridor booming in north Tampa Bay, Florida, as Moffit plans 775-acre campus
Florida’s health care and life sciences industries are growing at record pace. Companies focused on medical research, health product development and manufacturing are locating to Pasco County in north Tampa Bay, to build and grow state-of-the-art facilities close to Tampa International Airport, major universities and interstate freeways while staying in close proximity to new communities attracting a workforce with advance skill sets required in the life sciences industry. These attributes helped…Full Article