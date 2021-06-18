California's digital vaccine records are here. Just don't call them vaccine passports
Published
California unveiled its digital Covid-19 vaccine record portal Friday, offering state residents the option to secure a digital copy of their vaccine card based on records drawn from the state’s immunization systems. The launch comes amid assurances from state officials that the digital records are not vaccine 'passports,' meaning they are not required for entry into businesses or transportation, nor are mandatory for California residents. What the digital records do offer is a kind of authentication…Full Article