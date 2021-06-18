Popular La Cantera drive-in theater returning this month

Rooftop Cinema Club is reopening its drive-in theater that gained popularity amid the pandemic. The drive-in theater is receiving finishing touches and will reopen on June 22 at 17000 W. Interstate 10 right outside of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, according to a news release. Since the theater closed in December 2020, numerous upgrades to the venue were made, including the installation of a permanent 64-foot movie screen, new seating and tailgating arrangements, and the addition of midnight screenings. The…