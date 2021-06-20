He saw The Beatles in D.C., worked as a roadie and helped create CNN. His new gig: building custom brand lines for media stars.

Stephen Easley of D.C., a music industry veteran, is the CFO and general counsel to Merveilleux Beauty, a Los Angeles-based company that creates custom brand lines for media stars. Among its first products is artist Iggy Azalea's new fragrance line, "Devil's Advocate." What is Merveilleux Beauty? Merveilleux Beauty is the brainchild of multiplatinum, award-winning songwriter/producer Lars Halvor Jensen (CEO) and Grammy-nominated songwriter/artist Wendy Starland (President), both of whom are serial…