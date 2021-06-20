U.S. mortgage rates fall again

U.S. mortgage rates dropped again this week dipping further below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.93% for the week ending June 17 — down from 2.96% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.13%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates continue to drift down as markets concur with the view that…