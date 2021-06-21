Alta Zinc expands mineralisation footprint at Gorno Project with high-grade zinc results

Alta Zinc Ltd's (ASX:AZI) latest bout of exploration has uncovered multiple high-grade zinc intersections with added lead and silver at the Gorno Project in northern Italy.



Recently, the explorer drilled nine holes and evaluated five channel samples at the project in a bid to expand its mineralisation footprint.



Promisingly, results have extended the known mineralisation across three key areas within the Gorno Project - Ponente West, Ponente Central and Pian Brecca South.



Drilling continues as Alta Zinc attempts to further expand the known mineralisation at Gorno into new areas.



With fresh assays in tow, a broader mineral resource update is slated for the first half of July.*Drilling leads to "several new areas"*



Alta Zinc managing director Geraint Harris commented on the findings today.



"We are very pleased that our multi-area exploration strategy has been successful in extending mineralisation at Pian Brecca and Ponente.



"These results together with those from our last 18 months of successful exploration will support our upcoming mineral resource estimate (MRE) and build a platform for future project development.



"Our drilling has now lead us into several new areas to continue expanding the mineralisation footprint outside of and in addition to the upcoming MRE.



"The aim is to continue to deliver on the significant high-grade mineral growth potential that the Gorno District is providing."