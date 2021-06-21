Media: Carrie Fisher to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late actress Carrie Fisher is finally a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The "Star Wars" actress, screenwriter and director died at the age of 60 in 2016, which meant a five-year wait until a posthumous star was awarded, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill tweeted his support of his friend. She is among 38 honorees this year. Other women to be inducted include Regina King, Salma Hayak, Helen Hunt, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peete, Tracee Ellis Ross,…