Vanderbilt University tops list of best value colleges in Tennessee

Vanderbilt University tops a list of the state's best value colleges. Vanderbilt leads SmartAsset's seventh annual ranking of best-value colleges, with two other Middle Tennessee schools landing in the top 10. The annual ranking began in 2015 and Vanderbilt has topped the state's list each year. The rankings are determined by looking at college tuition, students' living costs, the amount of grants and scholarships offered, retention rates and graduates' starting salaries. Vanderbilt's yearly…